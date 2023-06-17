Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,284 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at $9,202,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $747,585 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

