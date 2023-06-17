Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,509 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,128,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

