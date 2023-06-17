Range Financial Group LLC Buys 2,427 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,775,000 after purchasing an additional 725,123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

