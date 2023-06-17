Range Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Powell Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $672.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $29,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

