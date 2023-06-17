Quent Capital LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

