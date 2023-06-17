Quent Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE TGT traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,902,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,693. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average is $157.07. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.