Quent Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,601,000.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,269. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

