Quent Capital LLC Has $985,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.16. 2,378,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,918. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $123.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

