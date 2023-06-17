Quent Capital LLC Has $8.02 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,071 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

