Quent Capital LLC Has $64.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $64,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,756. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

