Quent Capital LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,294 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,162. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

