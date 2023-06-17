Quent Capital LLC Has $18.66 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,286. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

