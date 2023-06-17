Quent Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.71. 4,295,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,072. The stock has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $289.68 and a 12-month high of $456.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

