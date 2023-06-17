Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.73. 684,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,246. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $97.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

