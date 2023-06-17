Quent Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 2,665,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,010. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.