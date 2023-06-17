Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HRB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.88. 2,616,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,779. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

