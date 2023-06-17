QUASA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $353.82 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $353.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,223.86 or 1.00062481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002508 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145753 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $353.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

