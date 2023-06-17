Qtum Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $219.41 million and approximately $23.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00007910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.79 or 0.06521787 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00044115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,701,956 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

