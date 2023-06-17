Qtum (QTUM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22.88 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $217.99 million and $22.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.40 or 0.06547197 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00043970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,701,058 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

