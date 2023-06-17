QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
QinetiQ Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.
About QinetiQ Group
QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.
