Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,779,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 2,266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,933.0 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QUBSF opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

