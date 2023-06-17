Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 153,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 91,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $236.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 10,022,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,249,319.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,414,661 shares in the company, valued at $197,999,443.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 64.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

