ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $33.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

