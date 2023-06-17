ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Trading 0.8% Higher

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $57.36. 1,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

