Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.
D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.
