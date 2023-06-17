Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.