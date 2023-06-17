Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 690 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $137.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

