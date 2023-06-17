Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,173 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 234,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.