Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,141 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

