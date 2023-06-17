Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.06.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.