Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,074 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11.

The company also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.