Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $979,499.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,114,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,804,783 shares of company stock worth $208,893,640. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

