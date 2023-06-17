Private Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.75. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

