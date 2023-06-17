Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,625 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hologic stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

