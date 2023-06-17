Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

