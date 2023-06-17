Private Asset Management Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATVI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

