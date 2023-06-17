Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 405,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.72 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

