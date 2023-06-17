Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,125 shares of company stock valued at $141,439,507. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

