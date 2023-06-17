Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GILD opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.