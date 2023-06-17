Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

