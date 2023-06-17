Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Shares Up 1.1%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.23. 7,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 11,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $33.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Value ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Value ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth $670,000.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.