Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Prime Number Acquisition I Stock Performance
Shares of PNACW stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Prime Number Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Prime Number Acquisition I
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prime Number Acquisition I stock. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.
About Prime Number Acquisition I
Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.
Featured Stories
