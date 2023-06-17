Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 307.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMREF remained flat at C$9.58 during trading on Friday. 84 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMREF shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

