Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW) Short Interest Up 21.6% in May

Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

Presto Automation stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. Presto Automation has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Presto Automation stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW – Get Rating) by 1,968.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,436 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Presto Automation were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation, Inc provides labor automation technology solutions in the hospitality industry. It offers a platform of comprehensive voice, vision, and touch solutions designed to increase staff productivity and improve the guest experience. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.