Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. 682,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,793. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,941,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

