Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Update

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PRE opened at $0.88 on Friday. Prenetics Global has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 83.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

