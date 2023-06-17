Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Update

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,956,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 3,882,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance
PSGFF stock remained flat at 0.29 on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 52 week low of 0.29 and a 52 week high of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.47.
About Precious Shipping Public
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precious Shipping Public (PSGFF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Precious Shipping Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precious Shipping Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.