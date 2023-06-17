Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Update

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,956,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 3,882,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance

PSGFF stock remained flat at 0.29 on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 52 week low of 0.29 and a 52 week high of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.47.

About Precious Shipping Public

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

