PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 179,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,106,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 975,236 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PWFL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 79,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.47.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. PowerFleet had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

