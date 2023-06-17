Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.97

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.97 and traded as high as C$35.44. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$35.33, with a volume of 3,499,449 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of C$21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 94.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64.
Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 105.00%.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.