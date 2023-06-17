Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.97

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.97 and traded as high as C$35.44. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$35.33, with a volume of 3,499,449 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 94.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$13.47 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7395048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 105.00%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.