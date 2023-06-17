Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Shares of BPOPM stock remained flat at $25.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

