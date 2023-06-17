Polianta Ltd Purchases New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Shares of UAL opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

